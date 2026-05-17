Vaikom: Eight-year-old Abhayadev, a class three student of Ayyarkulangara Government UP School, achieved a commendable feat by swimming across the mighty Vembanad Lake with both his hands tied. Abhayadev is the son of Manmadan and Ramya.

Abhayadev started swimming at 6.46 am from Karyathu ghat in Cherthala in Alappuzha district. The feat was inaugurated by Aravind, senior manager of Union Bank of India, Perumbavoor. Abhayadev took 1 hour and 25 minutes to cross the Vembanad Lake and reach Vaikom Beach on the other side.

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It was his grandfather, Raghavan Nair who recognised Abhayadev’s keen interest in swimming and entrusted retired Fire and Safety officer T Shajikumar of Sree Muruga swimming club and Biju Thankappan, the coach at Kothamangalam Dolphin Aquatic swimming club for training the young boy. Abhayadev swam to the shore to a grand welcome organised by his school PTA and the residents of the locality.

Municipal chairman Abdul Salam Rawther inaugurated the felicitation function that was presided by school SMC chairman Ambareesh G Vasu. D Ranjith Kumar municipal education standing committee chairman and councillors AC Maniyamma, MK Mahesh, school headmaster in charge Satheesh V Raj and teacher Sunila spoke at the event.