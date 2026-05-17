After 10 days of discussion on who would take on the tightly contested Chief Ministerial post in the state, the UDF moved on to discussions on the cabinet choices. With both matters being settled after Chief Minister designate VD Satheesan handed over the final list to Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday evening, the Ministers are set to take oath on Monday.

With the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for 10 am at the Central Stadium, the Thiruvananthapuram city will be placed under traffic restrictions beginning from 7 am.

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The UDF's ministerial choices include P K Kunhalikutty, Ramesh Chennithala, Sunny Joseph, K Muraleedharan, Mons Joseph, Shibu Baby John, Anoop Jacob, C P John, A P Anil Kumar, N Samsudheen, P C Vishnunath, Roji M John, Bindu Krishna, M Liju, K M Shaji, P K Basheer, V E Abdul Gafoor, T Siddique, K A Thulasi and O J Janeesh.

The Congress leadership finalised ministerial posts in the UDF cabinet after a two-day-long discussion with allies and party leaders.

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However, the departments each would assume would be announced on Monday, after the Governor approves the list, Satheeshan told the media. The list would be published in a government gazette, he added.

Earlier, the Muslim League had declared the names of five of its ministers in the UDF cabinet. Sayed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal, President, IUML Kerala state committee, and Chairman, National political committee, announced the names and said that after 2.5 years, one minister from Kozhikode, Parakkal Abdulla, will be inducted into the cabinet. He didn't say which minister will be replaced.

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After days of internal negotiations, the Congress leadership has persuaded senior leader Ramesh Chennithala to accept the Home and Vigilance portfolios. Meanwhile, Satheesan may choose the Finance portfolio, given his emphasis on fiscal issues.

Party sources indicate that IUML general secretary P K Kunhalikutty is likely to handle the Industries and IT portfolios. Other departments expected to go to IUML ministers include Education, Public Works, Local Self-Government and Urban Affairs.

Speaking to the media after meeting the Governor, Satheesan expressed his disappointment over not being able to consider certain eligible candidates as Ministers. "A lot of eligible and deserving candidates could not be considered when accounting for broader regional and social balances, and I deeply regret it," Satheesan said, citing that the decision was taken by the party after looking into various factors.