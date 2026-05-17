Kerala hosts various events, including farmer gatherings, musical evenings, medical camps, and cultural conferences across Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode.

Kerala hosts various events, including farmer gatherings, musical evenings, medical camps, and cultural conferences across Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode.

Kerala hosts various events, including farmer gatherings, musical evenings, medical camps, and cultural conferences across Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode.