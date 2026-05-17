Kerala is likely to receive widespread rain or thundershowers across the state till May 22, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are also likely at isolated places till May 20.

Amid the forecast, the IMD issued yellow alerts in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Sunday, warning of heavy rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

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For Monday, yellow alerts have been sounded in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

The weather agency also warned of squally conditions along the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts till May 18, with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph. Fishermen are advised to avoid entering the specified sea areas during the mentioned time period.

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Meanwhile, the IMD reiterated that the southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on May 26. The monsoon has already advanced into parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, several parts of the Andaman Sea, the entire Nicobar Islands and parts of the Andaman Islands. Conditions remain favourable for its further advance into more parts of these regions, including the east-central Bay of Bengal, over the next three to four days.

IMD added that the maximum temperature fell appreciably in Palakkad district during the past 24 hours, while no significant change was recorded elsewhere in the state. Temperatures remained below normal in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram, above normal in Kozhikode, and near normal in the remaining parts of Kerala. Kozhikode recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 35.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

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Authorities have cautioned the public about possible impacts of heavy rain, including poor visibility, traffic congestion and waterlogging in low-lying areas. Strong winds may lead to uprooting of trees, falling branches and damage to power infrastructure, potentially disrupting transportation and electricity supply. Standing crops, especially those nearing harvest, may also be affected.

The IMD has also warned of the possibility of landslides in vulnerable regions and lightning-related accidents in open areas. People have been advised to follow traffic advisories, avoid staying in weak or vulnerable structures, and seek safe shelter during thunderstorms and lightning.