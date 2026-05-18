Kozhikode: Twenty years after he left his hometown of Kodampuzha in Feroke in search of a better life, Abdul Rahim is finally preparing to return home from Saudi Arabia, not as the hopeful 24-year-old who boarded a flight to Riyadh in 2006, but as a man whose long ordeal came to symbolise endurance, tragedy and collective human compassion.

As his 20-year prison term comes to an end on May 20, his family members and villagers are anxiously waiting to welcome him back after two decades of separation.

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Rahim was arrested within weeks of arriving in Saudi Arabia following the accidental death of Anas-al-Shahri, the paralysed 15-year-old son of his Saudi sponsor. Employed as a driver, Rahim was accompanying the boy during a journey when a medical feeding device attached to Anas’s neck was accidentally dislodged, leading to the teenager’s death. The incident resulted in Rahim’s immediate arrest, and years later, a Saudi court sentenced him to death.

His only hope for survival rested on securing ‘Diyat’ — financial compensation paid to the victim’s family under Islamic law. In an extraordinary humanitarian campaign, Malayalis across the world came together to raise 15 million Saudi Riyals (nearly ₹34 crore), helping Rahim secure a pardon under Saudi law and paving the way for his release.

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“Rahim’s 20-year sentence period will end on Tuesday. According to the information we received from Saudi Arabia, he has already obtained the outpass required to leave the country. We are expecting that he will be released from prison either on Tuesday or Wednesday, and he may reach home within a day after that,” said Abdul Naseer, Rahim’s brother.

Naseer said members of the Rahim Legal Support Committee in Riyadh were coordinating the final procedures for his return. “Although the Saudi government usually provides a return ticket for prisoners completing their sentence, the legal support team has decided to arrange the ticket for Rahim, and one of the committee members will accompany him during the journey back home,” he said.

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“I was 29 years old when Rahim left for Saudi Arabia. The 20-year-long wait of our Umma and the entire family is finally coming to an end,” he added.

K Suresh, chairman of the Rahim Legal Support Committee, said the committee would decide on further assistance to Rahim after his return to Kerala. “A sizeable amount collected during the campaign still remains. We will take a decision regarding financial support for Rahim only after he reaches home,” he said.

According to Suresh, all official procedures related to Rahim’s release have already been completed, and the committee expects him to be freed within a week. “Rahim’s release stands as a testament to togetherness and human solidarity. The campaign received overwhelming support, and we are committed to helping him rebuild his life after his return,” he said.

As Abdul Rahim prepares to step back into his hometown after two decades, his return has become an emotional moment not only for his family but also for the countless people who stood by him through the years.