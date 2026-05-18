Key events in Kerala today: VD Satheesan takes oath as Kerala Chief Minister, International Museum Day mark May 18
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including religious commemorations, book launches, and drama workshops.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including religious commemorations, book launches, and drama workshops.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including religious commemorations, book launches, and drama workshops.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Central Stadium, near the Secretariat: Senior Congress leader VD Satheesan to take oath as the new Chief Minister of Kerala, 10 am.
- Madavoor Mahadevar Temple: Hālāsya Māhātmyam Recitation – 7:30 am, Ulsavabali – 10:00 am, Sadhya – 1:00 pm, Procession – 5:30 pm, Dance – 7:30 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam Cheriyapalli: 201st Commemoration Festival of Punathra Mar Dionysius. Evening prayers, commemorative discourse by Fr. Simon Jacob Mathew, followed by a procession around the church - 6:00 pm.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ernakulam
- Palarivattom POC: 5-day drama workshop organized by KCBC Media Commission – Inauguration by Prof. Chandradasan – 10 am.
- Punnuruni Grama Vayanashala: 'Kutti Vayana' as part of the reading workshop – Writer and farmer V.V. Sebbu – 4:00 pm.
- Kacheripady Pranatha Books: Compilation of three novels by storyteller Johnny Miranda, 'Vishudha Likhithangal' – Socrates Valath – 5:30 pm.
- Changampuzha Cultural Centre: M. Jayashankar Memorial, Kathakali – Usha, Chitralekha, Banayuddham – organized by Idappally Kathakali Asvadaka Sadassu – 5:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Govindapuram Library: Balavedi Holiday Camp at 9:00 am.
- NIT Calicut: pm Vikas Scheme Inauguration by Union Minister George Kurien at 10:00 am.
- Mananchira Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Summer School Fair at 10:00 am.
- Regional Science Centre: International Museum Day Celebration at 10:30 am.
- Nalanda Auditorium: Kerala State Service Pensioners' Union State Conference and State Secretariat Meeting at 11:00 am.
- Thiruthyadu 'Pranavam': Release of P.S. Sreedharan Pillai's books by Union Minister George Kurien at 11:30 am.
- SK Temple Road Free Birds Shelter Home: Library Inauguration by Mayor O. Sadashivan at 4:30 pm.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Show comments