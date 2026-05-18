Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including religious commemorations, book launches, and drama workshops.

Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including religious commemorations, book launches, and drama workshops.

Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including religious commemorations, book launches, and drama workshops.

Thiruvananthapuram

  • Central Stadium, near the Secretariat: Senior Congress leader VD Satheesan to take oath as the new Chief Minister of Kerala, 10 am.
  • Madavoor Mahadevar Temple: Hālāsya Māhātmyam Recitation – 7:30 am, Ulsavabali – 10:00 am, Sadhya – 1:00 pm, Procession – 5:30 pm, Dance – 7:30 pm.

Kottayam

  • Kottayam Cheriyapalli: 201st Commemoration Festival of Punathra Mar Dionysius. Evening prayers, commemorative discourse by Fr. Simon Jacob Mathew, followed by a procession around the church - 6:00 pm.
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Ernakulam

  • Palarivattom POC: 5-day drama workshop organized by KCBC Media Commission – Inauguration by Prof. Chandradasan – 10 am.
  • Punnuruni Grama Vayanashala: 'Kutti Vayana' as part of the reading workshop – Writer and farmer V.V. Sebbu – 4:00 pm.
  • Kacheripady Pranatha Books: Compilation of three novels by storyteller Johnny Miranda, 'Vishudha Likhithangal' – Socrates Valath – 5:30 pm.
  • Changampuzha Cultural Centre: M. Jayashankar Memorial, Kathakali – Usha, Chitralekha, Banayuddham – organized by Idappally Kathakali Asvadaka Sadassu – 5:30 pm.

Kozhikode

  • Govindapuram Library: Balavedi Holiday Camp at 9:00 am.
  • NIT Calicut: pm Vikas Scheme Inauguration by Union Minister George Kurien at 10:00 am.
  • Mananchira Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Summer School Fair at 10:00 am.
  • Regional Science Centre: International Museum Day Celebration at 10:30 am.
  • Nalanda Auditorium: Kerala State Service Pensioners' Union State Conference and State Secretariat Meeting at 11:00 am.
  • Thiruthyadu 'Pranavam': Release of P.S. Sreedharan Pillai's books by Union Minister George Kurien at 11:30 am.
  • SK Temple Road Free Birds Shelter Home: Library Inauguration by Mayor O. Sadashivan at 4:30 pm.
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