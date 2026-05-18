Three youngsters held with MDMA from KSRTC bus at Wayanad border check-post
Three youths were arrested in Muthanga for smuggling 35.8g of MDMA, travelling from Bengaluru by bus.
Three youths were arrested in Muthanga for smuggling 35.8g of MDMA, travelling from Bengaluru by bus.
Three youths were arrested in Muthanga for smuggling 35.8g of MDMA, travelling from Bengaluru by bus.
Sulthan Bathery: Police and the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force arrested three youths on charges of smuggling 35.8 gm of MDMA, a synthetic narcotic drug. They were nabbed during a vehicle inspection at the interstate border check-post at Muthanga on Sunday. The trio was later produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.
The accused were identified as Puthanpurakkal House P V Vishnav, 20, a native of Mylampadi near Meenangadi; Puthiyettikandi Veettil P K Muhammed Ashique, 21, a native of Krishnagiri near Sulthan Bathery; and Pulikkal House P Adil Ramees, 20, a native of Athimoola near Meenangadi, a police communique said here.
According to the police, the three were travelling from Bengaluru to Meenangadi in a KSRTC bus on Sunday evening when they were intercepted. Police are probing the interstate links of the accused and examining whether they are part of a drug network supplying narcotic substances to Wayanad and other districts in the Malabar region.
The trio were produced before the Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court in Sulthan Bathery, which remanded them in judicial custody.
Police officials said surveillance and inspections of interstate buses passing through the Muthanga check-post from Karnataka were intensified, as drug smugglers were increasingly using public transport to evade detection. Private vehicles, too, have come under increased police scrutiny in recent weeks, leading to a rise in drug seizures from such vehicles, they said.
The police team involved in the operation included Sub-Inspector Jeswin Joy and Additional Sub-Inspectors Abdul Gafoor and P M Shaji, among others.