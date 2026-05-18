Thrippunithura: After troubling the town, the stray dog menace has now expanded to the Thrippunithura railway station as well.

With stray dogs freely occupying key areas including the platform and ticket counter, passengers including tourists are now in constant fear of being attacked at any moment.The station, which is yet to be formally inaugurated after the completion of renovation works, has already seen its newly installed being destroyed by these dogs. Presently, more than eight stray dogs are regularly roaming the station premises, with passengers moving through the platforms in visible fear and anxiety.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation worsens during night hours. Passengers complain that unless the municipal authorities intervene urgently, the station premises could soon witness a major accident.

Railway station authorities, meanwhile, said they have already submitted a letter to the Thrippunithura Municipality regarding the issue. They also clarified that no incidents of dog bites have been reported from the station so far. Since the matter falls outside the direct jurisdiction of the Railways, officials maintain that they have limited options unless the municipality takes timely action.