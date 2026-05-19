Heavy rainfall is expected to continue across Kerala on Tuesday with the India Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert in 7 districts.

A yellow alert is issued for Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts. A yellow alert indicates the possibility of rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 12 cm.

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The weather agency has also warned that heavy rainfall will continue in Kerala till May 21. It added that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 km/h) are very likely to occur at one or two places over the state till this date.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), in a statement, urged people living in landslide and flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and move to safer locations as per official instructions.

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Residents along riverbanks and downstream areas of dams have also been advised to exercise caution and relocate if necessary.

People in vulnerable areas have been asked to ensure a shift to relief camps during the daytime if required, in coordination with local and revenue authorities, the statement said.

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Given the likelihood of strong winds, those living in weak houses have been advised to take precautions or move to safer places.

The authorities also warned against crossing rivers, entering water bodies for bathing or fishing, or venturing onto bridges over swollen rivers during heavy rainfall.

Unnecessary travel should be avoided, especially to hilly areas, waterfalls and water bodies, until the weather warning is lifted, they said.

Motorists have been advised to exercise caution on roads near water bodies and avoid driving through flooded stretches.

People have also been urged to secure loose trees, electric posts, hoardings and walls in both private and public spaces and report potential hazards to authorities.