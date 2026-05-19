Kannur: A retired teacher who came to the Thalassery Family Court in connection with his divorce case allegedly assaulted his wife’s lawyer on Tuesday. Adv P V Sonia (55) was assaulted around 12.10 pm in the waiting hall of the family court.

Following the incident, Thalassery Police detained K P Divakaran (51), of Keezhayilpoyil House at Vilakkottur near Kallikkandy in Thriprangottur grama panchayat. Adv Sonia is representing Divakaran’s wife in the divorce case. She later sought treatment at Thalassery General Hospital.

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According to police, Divakaran, who had arrived at the family court with a friend, called the advocate out of the counsel hall. He allegedly abused her verbally before slapping her on the left cheek.

The impact caused Sonia to fall to the ground, injuring her back as well. Fellow advocates rushed to the spot, came to her rescue and shifted her to the hospital. Police suspect the assault was triggered by anger over Adv Sonia appearing for his wife in the divorce proceedings.

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The counsel had reportedly approached him, believing he wanted to discuss matters related to the case. Divakaran also sought treatment at the General Hospital after complaining of chest pain. Police later took him into custody.