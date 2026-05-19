Pallippuram: Determination triumphed over physical adversity for Siddharth , who has cleared the SSLC examination after spending his school days studying while lying on a bed inside the classroom.

Affected by a growth disorder since childhood, Siddharth is unable to walk or even sit on his own. Yet, he never allowed his physical limitations to stand in the way of his education. He continued attending classes and appeared for the SSLC examination alongside his classmates from a specially arranged bed inside the classroom. Defying the hardships life placed before him, the 16 year old secured one A plus, one A, one B plus, two Bs, two C pluses and three Cs in the examination.

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Siddharth is the son of Prabal Prabhakaran and Tushara of Vazhakkal House at Thavanakkadavu in Pallippuram. A student of Pattarya Samajam Higher Secondary School, he was taken to school every day by his parents in a vehicle. Though he initially attended classes in a wheelchair, his condition worsened during Classes 9 and 10, forcing him to continue his studies while lying down. He completed Classes 1 to 4 at Nirmala School in Thanneermukkom.

Despite an 82 per cent physical disability, Siddharth has always insisted on continuing his education and attending school regularly. It was Siddharth himself who suggested placing a bed inside the classroom when sitting on a wheelchair became impossible for him. His parents, teachers, the school management and education department officials readily supported the idea.

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His classmates too have stood firmly by his side, offering constant encouragement and support. Whenever he was unable to attend school, teachers from the BRC visited his home to ensure his learning continued. After learning about Siddharth and his condition, bureaucrat V R Krishna Teja had visited the school during his tenure as District Collector of Alappuzha.

Having cleared the SSLC examination, Siddharth now hopes to pursue higher secondary education and continue his academic journey.