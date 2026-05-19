Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has constituted a special committee headed by former Cabinet Secretary Dr K M Chandrasekhar to prepare a white paper on the State’s financial situation.

The decision was taken at a meeting of senior Finance Department officials chaired by Chief Minister VD Satheesan.

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Dr K M Chandrasekhar has been appointed chairman of the committee, while Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) K R Jyothilal will serve as the convener.

Economist Dr Narayanan and Centre for Development Studies Director Dr Veeramani are the other members of the committee.