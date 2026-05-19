Vizhinjam: The recurring breakdown of its ageing patrol boat has emerged as a major safety concern for the Vizhinjam coastal police, after another engine failure left officers stranded in rough waters during patrol duty.

The latest incident occurred the other day when the boat’s engine malfunctioned during a patrol duty, leaving it stranded at sea. Five people, including police personnel, were on board when the vessel developed the snag. It was later towed back to shore by a rescue craft operated under the Fisheries Control Room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials recall that only a few months ago, the same boat had suffered a similar technical failure during patrol operations, leaving it adrift in the sea. On that occasion, a passing fishing boat came to the rescue of the officers. Besides these incidents, recurring mechanical failures have repeatedly left the vessel stranded mid sea, causing considerable hardship to the personnel on board.

The coastal police station at Vizhinjam was allotted three patrol boats when it began operations in 2010. However, one vessel each was later reassigned to the coastal police stations at Poovar and Anchuthengu, leaving Vizhinjam with only a single patrol boat for surveillance and rescue operations.Although the lone remaining boat here undergoes annual maintenance and repairs, the frequent breakdowns underline its declining efficiency and ageing condition.