Kannur: Two police personnel were suspended on Wednesday after two CPM workers booked for attempt to murder escaped from custody while undergoing treatment at AKG Hospital in Kannur.

The suspended officers are senior civil police officers T K Sumith and Mithun of Valapattanam Police Station, who had been assigned to guard the accused at the Hospital.

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According to police, BJP and CPM workers clashed at Moonnu Nirath in Azhikode panchayat on Monday, May 18. Based on a complaint filed by BJP workers, CPM workers Amal and Jinesh of Vadakkumpad in Peringalassery were booked for attempt to murder.

Since both Amal and Jinesh were injured in the clash, they were admitted to AKG Hospital, and their formal arrests had not yet been recorded.Police said that around 3.15 pm on Monday, nearly 10 CPM workers barged into the hospital, pushed aside the policemen on guard duty and helped the two accused escape from custody.

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Kannur Town Police subsequently registered a case against 10 CPM workers for allegedly aiding the escape and assaulting police personnel on duty.

On Tuesday, police arrested four persons in connection with the escape: DYFI Kannur block president Sanand and SFI workers Sayanth, Nived and Abhishek. On Wednesday, a police team later tracked down and arrested the original accused, Amal and Jinesh, from the Caltex Junction in Kannur.

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The arrests were carried out by officers from Valapattanam, Kannur Town, Chakkarakkal police stations and members of the Kannur City ACP squad.