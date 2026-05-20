Kochi: A decades-old land dispute at Malayidomthuruth near Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam spiralled into a tense and violent confrontation on Wednesday after an attempt to evict seven Scheduled Caste families under a Supreme Court order triggered fierce resistance, suicide threats and an emergency intervention from the newly sworn-in state government.

The eviction drive, backed by heavy police deployment and led by Advocate Commission head Advocate Jayapal, was ultimately suspended after Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala reportedly intervened amid fears that the situation could turn worse. It was the 15th time an eviction was attempted at the spot following a Supreme Court order.

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A land dispute spanning nearly 60 years had culminated in the eviction drive and the subsequent clash with the police. Four years ago, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of a private individual in a land dispute case related to this property. Out of a total of 19.30 acres of Poramboke (government wasteland) land, the dispute centred around 2.65 acres of land where the "Malayidomthuruth Unnathi" colony is located. According to the Advocate Commission, the court's directive was to evict the occupants and then measure and demarcate this specific land.

Following this, in September 2023, the Advocate Commission arrived to evict the seven Scheduled Caste (SC) families residing on this property. However, facing strong resistance, the commission had to retreat. After this, the commission came forward with eviction procedures at intervals of several months. However, with opposition raised by individuals, including CPM leader and former MLA P V Sreenijin, the commission had to halt the eviction proceedings and return on all of the past 14 occasions.

The SC families now facing eviction insist they have been living on the land since before the implementation of the Land Reforms Act. They argue that poverty and lack of legal resources prevented them from properly presenting crucial aspects of their case before the apex court.

Residents also alleged that parts of government-owned poramboke land fall within the disputed property and demanded a fresh survey. The advocate commission rejected the demand, stating that the poramboke land had already been measured and identified, and that both the High Court and Supreme Court had accepted the findings.

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Tensions escalated dramatically when officials, along with nearly 200 policemen, arrived on Wednesday to enforce the eviction order. Previous efforts had reportedly been stalled following public protests.

As structural eviction teams and police personnel entered the colony, residents, including women, elderly persons and children, blocked roads, surrounded official vehicles and formed human chains to prevent entry. Several protestors lay on the ground in front of vehicles and police teams.

The standoff soon turned physical as police attempted to clear the area. Emotional scenes unfolded across the colony as families pleaded not to be evicted. “We won't let you touch our homes. If you try to drag us out, we will pour kerosene and end our lives right inside! We have nowhere else to go. Is there no justice left for poor people like us?” an elderly woman among the protesters asked the police, crying while holding her family members close.

The protestors accused authorities of using force against vulnerable residents. “Fourteen times you came here and had to go back because you know this is an injustice. Now you bring a massive force to attack women and children? We will die on this soil before we let you break these houses,” another protester said.

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Even though the police officials urged the crowd to cooperate, citing the risk of contempt proceedings if the order was not implemented, protestors did not stop. One of the protesters poured kerosene over him and threatened to self-immolate at the shed where the protest was staged. Following this, the police had to use water cannons on them.

As tensions worsened and fears of mass self-harm grew, political leaders and local body representatives entered the scene in support of the protesting families.

CPM leader and Kunnathunad former MLA PV Sreenijin strongly criticised the police action and warned authorities against using force. “The Supreme Court may have issued an order, but you cannot execute a court order by trampling over human lives and leaving seven Dalit families entirely on the streets. For over fifty years, these families have lived here under the belief that this is their soil,” he said.

He further alleged that the eviction was being carried out without addressing rehabilitation or alternative housing. “The police and the Advocate Commission are blindly trying to implement this without addressing the core question of alternative land or a proper rehabilitation package. We have explicitly warned the police that if a single hand is laid on these women or children, or if any tragic incident occurs here today, the entire responsibility will lie squarely on the police force and this commission. We will not allow this high-handedness under any circumstances,” he added.

The situation posed an immediate political challenge for the newly formed government led by VD Satheesan, as visuals of police action against Dalit families began drawing widespread attention.

Following urgent discussions, Home Minister Chennithala reportedly directed the State Police Chief to immediately halt all eviction-related action at the site to prevent any loss of life. The instructions were subsequently conveyed to Ernakulam Rural police authorities, including the district police chief KS Sudarshan and senior officers.

Soon after, police officers on the ground announced that the eviction proceedings were being suspended and began withdrawing personnel from the colony. As the police retreated, Advocate Commissioner Jayabal was escorted out of the area under heavy protection amid angry protests and verbal abuse from residents.

Defending the attempted eviction, Jayabal later told the media, “I did not provoke anyone. I have not caused any provocation. I only tried to shift them, that's all. Those who create obstruction will have to be moved to clear the obstruction and that’s what the police are for. I am only performing the duty to execute the court order, and I will continue to do it. It will be done, there is no doubt about it.”

Residents later alleged that several people, including women, children and elderly persons, suffered injuries during the clashes with police, though officials did not immediately respond to the allegations.

While the government’s intervention succeeded in preventing an immediate tragedy, the larger conflict remains unresolved. The seven families continue to occupy the disputed land, even as the Supreme Court order remains in force, leaving the colony suspended between judicial enforcement and the residents’ demand for rehabilitation and protection from displacement.