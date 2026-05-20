Malappuram: Former Civil Police Officer (CPO) of Karippur Police Station, Govind Raj, has been suspended for allegedly maintaining close ties with a drug trafficking gang involved in MDMA smuggling cases in Malappuram district.

Govind Raj, who is currently serving as a CPO at the Kottakkal Police Station, was transferred there earlier as part of disciplinary action while suspicions regarding his alleged connections with the narcotics network came under scrutiny.

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According to police sources, investigators found that the officer had close associations with the accused who were arrested at Karipur in possession of 40 grams of MDMA, a synthetic party drug commonly known as ecstasy. The accused were reportedly under surveillance as part of ongoing anti-drug operations in the district.

The suspension was ordered by the Malappuram District Police Chief based on inquiry reports submitted by the Special Branch DYSP and the Kondotty ASP. The reports allegedly pointed to repeated contact and connections between the officer and members of the drug trafficking gang.

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Police officials said further departmental proceedings and possible legal action would follow, depending on the outcome of the continuing investigation. Authorities are also examining whether the network had wider links within law enforcement circles.

The incident has triggered concern within the police department at a time when Kerala Police has intensified its crackdown on narcotics trafficking and interstate drug networks operating through airport routes, including Karipur airport.

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Earlier, another police officer, CPO Dhanesh of Karippur Police Station, was suspended for alleged links with a drug gang.

Investigators said efforts were continuing to uncover the full extent of the alleged network and identify others who might have assisted the accused.