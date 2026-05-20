Kochi: In a significant demonstration of India’s expanding maritime diplomacy and regional security outreach, the Indian Navy’s offshore patrol vessel INS Sunayna returned to Kochi harbour on Wednesday, successfully concluding the landmark IOS SAGAR (Indian Ocean Ship - Security and Growth for All in the Region) multinational deployment across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The vessel was escorted into harbour by Naval Fast Interceptor Crafts and ceremonially received at the Southern Naval Command headquarters, formally marking the end of a prolonged blue-water mission aimed at strengthening regional maritime cooperation and operational interoperability among Indian Ocean nations.

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The deployment was conducted under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s maritime visions of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), with the overarching theme of “One Ocean, One Mission.”

Multinational crew from 16 partner nations

One of the defining aspects of the mission was its unprecedented multinational crew structure. INS Sunayna was operated by a combined contingent of 38 personnel representing India and 16 partner nations, making it one of the Indian Navy’s most ambitious collaborative deployments in recent years.

The participating countries included Bangladesh, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Mauritius, Maldives, Mozambique, Myanmar, Seychelles, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and the United Arab Emirates.

The sea phase of the deployment commenced on April 2, 2026, after the mission was flagged off from Mumbai by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth. Naval officials said the initiative was designed to operationalise India’s role as a preferred security partner in the strategically crucial Indian Ocean Region.

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Intensive training and maritime exercises

Before sailing, the multinational crew underwent an extensive harbour training programme at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi. The preparatory phase included advanced modules in seamanship, navigation, communication procedures, firefighting, damage control, advanced bridgemanship, and VBSS (Visit, Board, Search and Seizure) operations.

The personnel also participated in the IONS Maritime Exercise (IMEX 2026) Table Top Exercise to standardise tactical coordination and operational procedures before the deployment entered its active sea phase.

During the multi-week voyage, INS Sunayna traversed thousands of nautical miles and made strategic port calls at several important maritime hubs, including Malé, Phuket, Jakarta, Singapore, Yangon, Chattogram, and Colombo.

At each port, the crew undertook a range of collaborative naval activities such as passage exercises, cross-deck interactions, coordinated seamanship drills, and Subject Matter Expert Exchanges with host navies. High-level maritime security engagements were also conducted to reinforce cooperation on freedom of navigation and the maintenance of a rules-based maritime order in the region.

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Focus on emerging maritime security challenges

Speaking at the flag-in ceremony, Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Southern Naval Command, praised the multinational crew for their professionalism, coordination, and seamless operational integration throughout the demanding deployment.

“Sustained collaborative engagement and operational synergy amongst regional maritime forces are essential to ensure a secure, stable, and prosperous maritime environment,” the FOC-in-C said.

Naval officials said the deployment significantly enhanced the collective operational capability of participating maritime forces to address evolving non-traditional maritime threats.

The integrated training and real-world operational exposure are expected to strengthen regional responses against piracy, illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, narcotics and weapons trafficking, cross-border smuggling, and humanitarian emergencies at sea.

With INS Sunayna returning to Kochi after successfully completing the IOS SAGAR mission, naval observers view the deployment as a major step in transforming regional maritime cooperation from symbolic engagement into practical multinational operational partnership, further positioning India at the centre of the Indian Ocean’s emerging security architecture.