The first session of the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly will begin on Thursday with the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected MLAs, the calendar released by the Kerala Assembly Secretariat stated. Pro tem Speaker G Sudhakaran will administer the oath to the newly elected MLAs, including Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan, in the Kerala Assembly on May 21. The house will reconvene on May 22 to elect the speaker and deputy speaker. The governor's policy address will take place on May 29.

Schedule

May 21, Thursday: Oath of members at 9.00 am

May 22, Friday: Election of the Speaker at 9.00 am

May 29, Friday: Governor's address

June 3, Wednesday: Discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address

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Chief Minister VD Satheesan and the 20 ministers in the UDF cabinet were sworn in by Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Monday. Meanwhile, Sudhakaran took oath as Pro tem Speaker on Wednesday.