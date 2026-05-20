Mananthavady: The police arrested three youngsters for allegedly attacking a woman sub-inspector and obstructing police officers from carrying out official duties.

The accused were identified as Kadavanappuzha House K A Abhijith (26), a native of Adimali in Idukki, Vengachini House S Aswanth (21), a native of Porunnannur in Tharuvana, and Kadayanveettil Bilju Saju (26) a native of Anaviratti, Idukki.

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The accused were arrested on Tuesday by a police team led by Mananthavady Sub-Inspector K Sinsha.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday when the police were conducting vehicle checks to apprehend an absconding accused involved in an attack and robbery targeting an autorickshaw driver on April 29.

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Abhijith, who is already facing legal action under the Kerala Antisocial Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA), is also wanted in several cases registered under the limits of Guruvayoor, Tirunelli, Vellathooval, and Mananthavady police stations. Bilju Saju is also an accused in narcotics cases registered under the Adimali police station limits.

According to the police, the woman SI and her team were checking vehicles based on a tip-off that the accused involved in the autorickshaw driver attack and theft were travelling in a car. When the police attempted to stop the vehicle at KT Junction in Mananthavady, the driver allegedly ignored the police and sped away.

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The police team later chased and intercepted the vehicle. During the inspection, the three passengers allegedly attempted to attack the cops, injuring the woman SI. Police also recovered a knife hidden under the seat of the car.

The three accused, who were produced before the Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court, Mananthavady, were remanded in judicial custody.