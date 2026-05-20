Even as the state enters the second day under the new government, the portfolios to be assigned to the ministers remain undecided. The gazette notification declaring the portfolios was expected to be published on Monday, after the swearing‑in ceremony. However, though the government is set to convene the second cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the decision appears to be pending.

It is reported that Health will be assigned to K Muraleedharan, whereas Ramesh Chennithala would assume the post of Home Minister. Meanwhile, Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who had been an ardent critic of the Pinarayi government’s fiscal policy, is expected to oversee Finance. However, the tussle between the Muslim League and the Congress over the Higher Education Department continues, contributing to the delays in finalising the portfolios.

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Although the Muslim League is reportedly willing to trade the Higher Education portfolio for Fisheries, the Congress faces friction from the Latin Catholic Church over the decision.

“For us, the Fisheries Department and the minister handling it are extremely important. A Fisheries Minister should be someone who understands the soul of the fisherfolk. The new government must ensure that the system and the department do not turn their backs on the issues faced by the fishing community,” Vicar General Fr. Eugene Pereira told the media on Monday.

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Other major departments expected to go to IUML ministers include Education, Public Works, Local Self‑Government, and Urban Affairs. Sources in the Indian Union Muslim League indicate that P K Kunhalikutty is likely to handle the Industries and IT portfolios.

Finance Department to publish white paper

Even as talks drag on, the Finance Department is set to publish a white paper on the state’s financial situation. The government had constituted a special committee headed by former Cabinet Secretary Dr K M Chandrasekhar for the task.

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The decision was taken at a meeting of senior Finance Department officials chaired by the Chief Minister. Dr Chandrasekhar has been appointed chairman of the committee, while Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) K R Jyothilal will serve as convener. Economist Dr Narayanan and Centre for Development Studies Director Dr Veeramani are the other members of the committee.

SIT constituted to probe Nava Kerala Sadas assault

Major developments have occurred in the Home Department as well, which has constituted a six‑member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to reinvestigate the assault on Congress workers by gunmen allegedly linked to former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the 2023 Nava Kerala Sadas outreach programme. The SIT will be headed by Alappuzha Crime Branch Superintendent of Police Shoukathali. The investigation will be directly handled by Deputy Superintendent of Police Baiju Poulose of the Crime Branch, Ernakulam (ATS), under the supervision of the SP, according to an official order.

Notably, the move comes more than a year after the Alappuzha Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, in November 2024, ordered a reinvestigation into the incident after rejecting a police report.

Senior Citizens Department formed

After the Cabinet meeting, Satheesan said the government would conduct a detailed study on establishing a dedicated ministry for senior citizens, as Kerala faces the challenges of a rapidly ageing population. He said the initiative would draw lessons from the Japanese model of elderly care and social support. The decision has been formalised through an order issued by the government.

“A senior citizens department has been constituted in order to ensure the welfare of the elderly population of the state through the introduction and implementation of policies in coordination with existing schemes,” the order states.