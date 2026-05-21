The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in seven districts across the state as it prepares for the arrival of the monsoon season. In light of this, a yellow alert has been issued in the seven districts on Wednesday.

The alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts. The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with gusty winds, issuing a heavy rainfall warning, along with a fishermen's warning for Kerala and Lakshadweep.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although no alerts were issued for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, rain is expected to continue until May 26.

The Southwest Monsoon is predicted to arrive in the state on May 26, bringing an end to the extreme summer heat. As the state braces for the monsoons, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has requested the deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams across various districts. In response to this, the NDRF has mobilised 8 teams, comprising 30 rescuers, in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, a 24-hour control room would operate from Arakkonam throughout the week to closely monitor the situation.