Malappuram: A road-cleaning programme carried out by women workers under the rural employment guarantee scheme led to the recovery of 66 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) hidden inside bushes near Thiruvali, close to Vandur, on Friday morning.

The liquor bottles were discovered during a routine roadside cleaning operation along the Tiruvalli–Chathakkad road. According to local residents, the workers noticed two suspicious sacks concealed among thick bushes on the roadside. On opening them, they found dozens of sealed liquor bottles stored inside.

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The workers immediately informed the police following the discovery. Soon after receiving the information, Edavanna Police arrived at the spot and took the bottles into custody for further investigation.

The 66 bottles of IMFL hidden inside bushes near Thiruvali recovered by women workers under the rural employment guarantee scheme. Photo: Special Arrangement

Police suspect that the liquor was hidden by groups involved in illegal retail liquor sales, a practice reportedly prevalent in some rural parts of the district. Officials believe the bottles may have been stored temporarily for distribution through unauthorised channels.

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A case has been registered, and police have begun an investigation to identify those responsible for hiding the liquor at the location. Authorities are also examining whether the seizure is linked to any larger illegal liquor distribution network operating in the area.

The incident has once again raised concerns over clandestine liquor sales in rural regions despite regular enforcement drives by the excise and police departments.