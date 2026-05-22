Thiruvananthapuram: Promising sweeping reforms in policing and a tougher stand against custodial excesses, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the government would review the previous administration’s decision to place police stations under Circle Inspectors.

Speaking during the ‘Cabinet Connect’ phone in programme organised at the Malayala Manorama office in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, he said the government would also examine the action taken against officials involved in custodial torture and deaths over the past 10 years.

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According to Chennithala, the system under which Circle Inspectors, already overseeing three police stations, were also made Station House Officers had effectively sidelined Sub Inspectors and failed to benefit the police force.

He also felt that instead of shooting Maoists, the priority should be to capture them alive and understand their network and operational routes.

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Maintaining that eliminating Maoists in encounters is not the policy of the present government, he said all such incidents should undergo thorough investigation. He also pointed out that five Maoists were shot dead during the tenure of the Pinarayi government.

Recalling the arrest of Maoist leader Roopesh, Chennithala said he was serving as Home Minister at the time and had issued strict instructions that no firing should take place.

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“Police brutality, including beating, kicking and verbal abuse, will be stopped. Policemen who strike protesters on the head will not be permitted during my tenure,” Chennithala said.

He further said the government would crack down on goonda activities in the state and launch a comprehensive initiative to help students break free from drug abuse while also tracing the sources of narcotics.

Major changes proposed

The government will examine whether any irregular appointments were made to the police force through the sports quota system.

Rules governing parole for prisoners will be revised and the practice of releasing habitual criminals on the basis of political interests will not be allowed.

The police training curriculum will be reformed. Officers within the force with criminal tendencies will be removed from key positions.