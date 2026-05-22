Schools in Kerala will reopen on Monday, June 1, after the two-month summer vacation. The state-level school reopening festival will be held at 9 am at the Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Pattom, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Chief Minister VD Satheesan will inaugurate the function, while General Education Minister N Shamsudheen will preside over the event. Health and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan, Transport Minister CP John, other public representatives, and personalities from the fields of art, culture and education will also attend the programme.

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Ahead of the reopening festival, an expanded organising committee meeting was held at the Pattom school as part of the preparations. The meeting was chaired by Additional Director of General Education Santosh CA and inaugurated by Corporation Councillor Reshma P.

Representatives of teachers’ organisations, Samagra Shiksha Kerala, political parties, voluntary organisations, cultural activists, education experts, officials, AEOs, BPCs, PTA and SMC members, headmasters, teachers, alumni and youth organisations attended the meeting.

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A 101-member organising committee has been formed with Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VV Rajesh as chairman, Education Standing Committee Chairman Chempazhanthy Udayan as vice chairman, and Sreeja Gopinath as general convener.