Key events in Kerala today: Nature farming class, painting exhibition on May 22
Events across Kerala include a state-level biodiversity workshop, a literary award presentation, a book launch, a cooking workers' conference, and a drama workshop.
Events across Kerala include a state-level biodiversity workshop, a literary award presentation, a book launch, a cooking workers' conference, and a drama workshop.
Events across Kerala include a state-level biodiversity workshop, a literary award presentation, a book launch, a cooking workers' conference, and a drama workshop.
Thiruvananthapuram
- IMG Hall: State-level workshop organized by the State Biodiversity Board, Minister K. Muraleedharan, 10:00 am
- Maruthenkuzhi VIBCOS Office Premises: Vattiyoorkavu Youth Brigade Exchange Fair, 10:00 am
- Vazhuthacaud Lenin Balavadi: Nanma Bala Aarangu, District Art Camp, 9:30 am
- Thiruvananthapuram Press Club: Samanvaya Cultural Committee Vaikom Muhammad Basheer Literary Award Presentation, 2:30 pm
- Thiruvananthapuram Press Club: Book launch of 'Seeking Peace in the Holy Land' autobiography by Lauren Booth, translated by P K Niyas, 4:00 pm
Kollam
- DCC Hall: School Cooking Workers Congress District Workers Conference, 10:00 am.
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Kottayam
- Kottayam Public Library Hall: Nature Living, Nature Farming Class - 10:00 am.
Kochi
- Palarivattom POC: Drama Workshop organized by KCBC Media Commission - 10:00 am.
- Ernakulam Head Post Office: Release of 6 special postal covers by the Postal Department on the occasion of World Biodiversity Day. Central Region Postmaster General T. Nirmaladevi - 11:00 am.
- Kaloor Gokulam Convention Centre: Kerala Management Association (KMA) Annual Awards Night. Inauguration by Vizhinjam International Seaport Company MD Dr. Divya S. Iyer - 6:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Dance Performance by Nrithyaswadaka Sadassu - 6:30 pm.
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Kozhikode
- Devagiri College Fr. Joseph Paikkatt Memorial Indoor Stadium: Yonex Sunrise Savitri Devi Sabu Memorial Kerala State Junior Ranking Tournament conducted by Kerala Badminton Association and District Badminton Association, 8:00 am.
- Nadakkavu GITE: Inauguration of Nanma District Vacation Balayarangu by Kalamandalam Sathyavratan, 9:00 am.
- CRC Compound: World Biodiversity Day Celebration, Inauguration of OISCA Biodiversity Park by CRC Director Dr. Roshan Bijily, 9:30 am.
- Govindapuram Library: Balavedi Vacation Camp, 9:00 am, Closing Inauguration by Wilson Samuel, 4:00 pm.
- Mananchira Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Summer School Fair, 10:00 am.
- Kelappanji Mandiram: Kerala Kshetra Samrakshana Samithi State Committee Leadership Meeting Inauguration - A K B Nair, 10:30 am.
- Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: Painting Exhibition by students of Calicut School of Fine Arts, 11:00 am.
- Mavoor Road Veedhi Auditorium: Release of Bachu Cheruvadi's documentary 'Silent Souls' - Dr M N Karassery, 4:00 pm.
- Town Hall: Sri Brahma Kalakshetra Cultural Program Inauguration by T V Balan, 5:00 pm.
- Valiya Mankavu Masjidul Mubarak: ISM Mankavu Mandal Vijnana Vedi - Shakoor Swalahi, 7:00 pm.
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