Thiruvananthapuram: Former Sports Council president Mercy Kuttan has raised serious concerns over the functioning of the Sports Kerala Foundation and the management of stadiums in the state.

Speaking to the media, Kuttan said, “The main purpose of the Sports Kerala Foundation (SKF) was to handle repairs and other matters for KIIFB-funded stadiums. But now that has stopped. The chief engineer’s performance is terrible, and there are no proper updates on ongoing work. It is such a condition that if the stadium is built now, it will need repairs next year itself.”

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She highlighted financial concerns, noting that ₹10 crore was spent on synthetic layering at the Maharajas Stadium, with additional crores going to what she termed unnecessary work. Kuttan urged the new sports minister to inspect all ongoing projects, form new committees and review all work, without blindly following the advice of personal assistants and private secretaries.

Kuttan also criticised the SKF, claiming, “The foundation only wants commission. No work has been completed, and nobody is questioning it. Politics should not come into sports; if it does, the integrity of sports is lost.”

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She raised concerns about athlete selection and infrastructure, saying, “Now, if you look at selections, they are just adding people without merit. Coaches are not up to standard, and hostels should be of better quality.”

Reflecting on past leadership, Kuttan said, “Initially, the work was fine as former sports minister E P Jayarajan in the first Pinarayi government was amicable. But after Sudesh came, he approached V Minister Abdurahiman, the sports minister in the second Pinarayi government and destroyed everything,” he said.

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She also spoke about the plight of young athletes: “Our children are in poverty. There are no sponsorships for them. Instead of inviting Messi, funds should have been directed to support students.”