Fort Kochi: An eco-friendly initiative is being rolled out at Fort Kochi beach to improve cleanliness and upgrade visitor amenities in the heritage zone.

As part of the project, 20 nature-friendly benches will be installed along the paved stone areas and the walkway at Fort Kochi South Beach. In addition, 40 waste bins will be placed at key locations across the Fort Kochi region.

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The initiative also includes large-scale greening efforts, with 500 tree saplings set to be planted along the walkway and adjoining areas. Planting of saplings is scheduled to begin on Monday, while the project inauguration is planned for the first week of June.

The programme is being implemented by the Bengaluru-based NGO Way for Life, with financial support from DCB Bank.

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Fort Kochi has been selected for the initiative due to its status as a high-footfall heritage destination, with the broader aim of improving sanitation standards and creating a more environmentally sustainable tourist experience.