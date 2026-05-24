An elderly woman was robbed of gold ornaments at her home in Manjeripady, Muvattupuzha, on Sunday morning after a burglar allegedly broke in and stuffed a piece of cloth inside her mouth.

The woman, Mariamma (86), was sleeping in her bedroom around 8 am when she suddenly woke up to find a man sitting beside her on the bed and attempting to remove her gold bangles. “The man stuffed a piece of cloth inside my mouth and tried very hard to remove my bangles. When I moved my hand, he noticed the chain on my neck and took that as well,” she said.

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According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered by Muvattupuzha Police, the man stole a gold bangle weighing two sovereigns, three bangles weighing one sovereign each, a chain weighing four sovereigns, and a locket weighing one sovereign. The total stolen gold amounts to 11 sovereigns, valued at ₹11,60,000.

Mariamma’s relatives, who reside in nearby houses, had gone to church in the morning when the incident took place. Only a house help, a native of Tamil Nadu, was present. According to police, she was allegedly locked inside the bathroom.

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The case has been registered under Sections 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 331(3) (house-trespass) and 309(4) (punishment for standard robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police are examining CCTV visuals from nearby areas to identify the burglar.