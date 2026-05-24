The Kerala government has declared a two-day holiday on May 27 and 28 in connection with Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) celebrations.

In an order issued on Sunday, the General Administration Department announced that the holidays will apply to all government offices, public sector undertakings, educational institutions, including professional colleges, and institutions functioning under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bakrid will be observed in Kerala on May 28.

The decision comes after religious leaders confirmed the Eid date following the non-sighting of the crescent moon marking the beginning of the month of Dhu’l Hijjah on May 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leader of the AP faction of Sunnis, Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, had announced that Dhu’l Hijjah 1 would fall on May 19, making Eid-ul-Adha, observed on Dhu’l Hijjah 10, fall on May 28.