Hundreds of tourists, including many Malayalis, were rescued after being stranded when the Gulmarg Gondola cable car service in Jammu and Kashmir developed technical problems on Monday. Operations of both phases of the service, one of the largest cable car systems in the region, were suspended following the malfunction.

Officials said hundreds of tourists who were on the ride at the time were safely rescued from the cabins by teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). They added that restoration work on the cable car system is currently in progress.

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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the government is closely monitoring the situation. In a post on X, he said all cabins remain intact and trained rescue teams are carrying out operations to evacuate stranded tourists safely. “The situation is completely under control and there is no cause for panic,” the chief minister said.