Key events in Kerala today: Book release, painting exhibition, khadi fair mark May 25
On Monday, May 25, 2026, events include K G Parameswaran Nair's commemoration, the book release of 'Parootiyavar', and a District Under-9 Chess Championship in Kozhikode.
On Monday, May 25, 2026, events include K G Parameswaran Nair's commemoration, the book release of 'Parootiyavar', and a District Under-9 Chess Championship in Kozhikode.
On Monday, May 25, 2026, events include K G Parameswaran Nair's commemoration, the book release of 'Parootiyavar', and a District Under-9 Chess Championship in Kozhikode.
Commemoration of K G Parameswaran Nair in Thiruvananthapuram, book release of 'Parootiyavar' written by Manmadhan Vijayan Nair, District Under-9 Open and Girls Selection Chess Championship in Kozhikode, among others, are events on Monday, May 25, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Near Ulloor Medical College: Inauguration of Artist Sivaraman's Museum of Medical Archives by MLA V Muraleedharan at 12:00 pm.
- Press Club TNG Hall: Commemoration of K G Parameswaran Nair by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan at 12:00 pm.
- Press Club PCS Hall: Book release by Ezhuthupura Malayalam Bhasha Sahithya Vedi - T P Shastamangalam, Dr C Udayakala at 3:00 pm.
- Kumarapuram Divyapradha Eye Hospital: Free eye check-up camp by MLA V. Muraleedharan at 9:00 am.
- Thirumala Madhavaswami Ashram: Bhagavatha Saptha Yagam at 4:00 pm.
- Press Club Hall: Vakkum Khader Birth Anniversary by Vakkum Khader National Foundation, Minister K. Muraleedharan at 4:00 pm.
- Pujappura Chithira Thirunal Auditorium: Reception for Public Representatives led by Pattinte Koottukar, Inauguration of Mohammed Rafi Foundation by Ministers C P John, K Muraleedharan at 5:00 pm.
- Perurkkada Kunnumpuram Chamundi Devi Temple: Consecration of Chamundi Devi and sub-deities, Idol installation at 9:00 am.
- Venganoor VPS Malankara HSS: Conclusion of the State Residential Camp for Student Police Cadets (SPC) (Aikya 2026) by Minister Ramesh Chennithala at 4:00 pm.
Kochi
- Mattancherry Jew Town Art Kochi Gallery: Painting exhibition. 'They came, crossing the rivers and the sea' at 11:00 am.
- Kakkur Agricultural Marketing Committee: Auction market - 11:00 am.
- Pambakuda Panchayat Hall: Job fair at 10:30 am.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Book release of 'Parootiyavar' written by Manmadhan Vijayan Nair at 5:30 pm, Gananjali at 6:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Edakkad Subramanya Ganapathi Temple: Re-consecration day at 6:00 am, Prasada Oottu at 12:00 pm.
- Malaparamba Kasparov Chess Academy: District Under-9 Open and Girls Selection Chess Championship led by the Chess Association at 9:00 am.
- Mithai Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Summer School Fair 2026 at 10:00 am.
- Govindapuram Library: Vayanakalari 2026, Balavedi Holiday Camp at 10:00 am.
- Sports Council Hall: Book release of 'Santhushta Veedakam' by Trainer Rehana Beegham, by MP Abdussamad Samadani MP at 3:30 pm.