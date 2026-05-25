On Monday, May 25, 2026, events include K G Parameswaran Nair's commemoration, the book release of 'Parootiyavar', and a District Under-9 Chess Championship in Kozhikode.

On Monday, May 25, 2026, events include K G Parameswaran Nair's commemoration, the book release of 'Parootiyavar', and a District Under-9 Chess Championship in Kozhikode.

On Monday, May 25, 2026, events include K G Parameswaran Nair's commemoration, the book release of 'Parootiyavar', and a District Under-9 Chess Championship in Kozhikode.

Commemoration of K G Parameswaran Nair in Thiruvananthapuram, book release of 'Parootiyavar' written by Manmadhan Vijayan Nair, District Under-9 Open and Girls Selection Chess Championship in Kozhikode, among others, are events on Monday, May 25, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

  • Near Ulloor Medical College: Inauguration of Artist Sivaraman's Museum of Medical Archives by MLA V Muraleedharan at 12:00 pm.
  • Press Club TNG Hall: Commemoration of K G Parameswaran Nair by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan at 12:00 pm.
  • Press Club PCS Hall: Book release by Ezhuthupura Malayalam Bhasha Sahithya Vedi - T P Shastamangalam, Dr C Udayakala at 3:00 pm.
  • Kumarapuram Divyapradha Eye Hospital: Free eye check-up camp by MLA V. Muraleedharan at 9:00 am.
  • Thirumala Madhavaswami Ashram: Bhagavatha Saptha Yagam at 4:00 pm.
  • Press Club Hall: Vakkum Khader Birth Anniversary by Vakkum Khader National Foundation, Minister K. Muraleedharan at 4:00 pm.
  • Pujappura Chithira Thirunal Auditorium: Reception for Public Representatives led by Pattinte Koottukar, Inauguration of Mohammed Rafi Foundation by Ministers C P John, K Muraleedharan at 5:00 pm.
  • Perurkkada Kunnumpuram Chamundi Devi Temple: Consecration of Chamundi Devi and sub-deities, Idol installation at 9:00 am.
  • Venganoor VPS Malankara HSS: Conclusion of the State Residential Camp for Student Police Cadets (SPC) (Aikya 2026) by Minister Ramesh Chennithala at 4:00 pm.
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Kochi

  • Mattancherry Jew Town Art Kochi Gallery: Painting exhibition. 'They came, crossing the rivers and the sea' at 11:00 am.
  • Kakkur Agricultural Marketing Committee: Auction market - 11:00 am.
  • Pambakuda Panchayat Hall: Job fair at 10:30 am.
  • Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Book release of 'Parootiyavar' written by Manmadhan Vijayan Nair at 5:30 pm, Gananjali at 6:30 pm.

Kozhikode

  • Edakkad Subramanya Ganapathi Temple: Re-consecration day at 6:00 am, Prasada Oottu at 12:00 pm.
  • Malaparamba Kasparov Chess Academy: District Under-9 Open and Girls Selection Chess Championship led by the Chess Association at 9:00 am.
  • Mithai Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Summer School Fair 2026 at 10:00 am.
  • Govindapuram Library: Vayanakalari 2026, Balavedi Holiday Camp at 10:00 am.
  • Sports Council Hall: Book release of 'Santhushta Veedakam' by Trainer Rehana Beegham, by MP Abdussamad Samadani MP at 3:30 pm.
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