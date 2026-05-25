Chief Minister V D Satheesan has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeking the Centre’s intervention over widespread complaints related to the CBSE Class 12 examination results and revaluation process for the 2025–26 academic year.

In his letter dated May 25, 2026, Satheesan said that after the CBSE results were announced on May 13, many students complained that they had received marks far below their expectations. He pointed out that the revaluation process was also affected by serious technical and administrative issues. The complaints included repeated website failures, registration errors, difficulties in fee payment, delays in confirmation of applications, and non-availability or blurred copies of answer sheets.

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Satheesan also raised concerns regarding the implementation of the OSM (On-Screen Marking) system, alleging that it was introduced without adequate preparation or proper orientation for students and teachers. According to the letter, the issues have caused significant stress and uncertainty among students at a crucial time when university admissions and entrance examinations are underway.

He urged the Union government to urgently examine the matter and ensure transparency, fairness and timely redressal of student grievances in the CBSE evaluation and revaluation process. Satheesan also forwarded a representation submitted by a student named Gayathri Devi detailing the problems faced by students and sought the Union minister’s consideration of the issues raised in it.