Kottiyoor: Anliya Wilson, a young rower from the hilly landscapes of Kannur, is making her mark in the sport with a consistent run of gold medal performances at the national level.

The teenager has already secured gold and silver medals at the All India Indoor National Rowing Championship held in Odisha, apart from winning gold at the 46th Junior National Rowing Championship and the Asmita National Women’s League Championship.

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A student of SDV School, Alappuzha, she began training in rowing in Class VIII and has been participating in national and international competitions since 2024 and has built an impressive medal tally. The past couple of years have also seen Anliya, who is training under Binu Kurian and Elbison, add several silver and bronze medals to her tally.

Anliya is the younger daughter of Wilson, who runs Anna’s Mill at Nendunokki, and Simi of Kannukuzhiyil House, Palthur in Kottiyoor. Her sister is Aneeta Wilson. She credits her achievements to her parents' strong support and says she is keen to further improve her performance in the coming years. Having completed her SSLC, she is now preparing to continue her rowing training alongside her Plus One studies.