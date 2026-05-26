Key events in Kerala today: Film screening, musical programme, painting exhibition on May 26
The official release of notebooks launched by Supplyco under the brand 'Aline' will be held at the Ernakulam Government Guest House in Kochi.
The official release of notebooks launched by Supplyco under the brand 'Aline' will be held at the Ernakulam Government Guest House in Kochi.
The official release of notebooks launched by Supplyco under the brand 'Aline' will be held at the Ernakulam Government Guest House in Kochi.
Conference as part of the 60th birthday of Kathakali Acharya Kalamandalam Krishnadas in Thiruvananthapuram, exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from Kerala in Kottayam, crochet knitting training class in Kochi, khadi summer school fair in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on May 26, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Karthika Thriunal Theatre: Conference as part of the 60th birthday of Kathakali Acharya Kalamandalam Krishnadas's 'Krishnayam' - 4:00 pm.
- Neyyattinkara J C Daniel Theatre: Screening of the film 'Thaliri' against drug abuse among children - 6:00 pm.
Kottayam
- CMS College Great Hall, Kottayam: Commemorative meeting of Dijo Kappen, Chairman of Democratic Human Rights and Environment Protection Forum, social worker, and political observer - 4:30 pm.
- Kanayi Kunhiraman Art Gallery, Public Library: Exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from the state - 10:00 am.
- Collectorate Conference Hall (Vipanchika): Regional Transport Authority Meeting - 11:00 am.
Kochi
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Seminar organised by CITU State Committee and Anathalavattom Anandan Study Research Centre. Elamaram Kareem, Dr Ravi Raman - 10:00 am.
- Ernakulam Govt. Guest House: Official release of notebooks launched by Supplyco under the brand 'Aline'. Minister Anoop Jacob - 1:30 pm.
- Samudrika Hall, Willingdon Island: Cochin Port Authority's Port Day Celebration. Paul Antony, B Kashivishwanathan - 2:30 pm.
- Thammanam Library Hall: Crochet Knitting Training Class - 3:00 pm.
- Ashirbhavan, Kacheripady, Ernakulam: Commemoration of Prof. Antony Isaac. Justice A.A. Ziyad Rahman - 5:30 pm.
- Thammanam Labour Colony Community Hall: Fire Service Orientation Session organised in collaboration with Thammanam Vijnana Library - 6:00 pm.
- Ernakulam TD M Hall: Monthly program of Beema, the cultural organisation of bank employees. Play 'Thanath Lavanyam' presented by Thrissur Enclave Theatre Collective - 6:30 pm.
- Changampuzha Cultural Centre, Edappally: Programme of Aazhchavattam members - 5:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Snehahanjali Hall, Kallai Road: Eidgah Committee's Eidgah - 7:45 am.
- Railway Institute Hall: Blood Donation Camp organised by Southern Railway Medical Department, Kerala Blood Donors Forum, and Kottaparam Hospital Blood Centre - 9:00 am.
- Kadathundhi Panchayat Community Hall: Navadhara Palliative Sangamam and Felicitation - 9:00 am.
- Khadi Gramodyog Emporium, Mithai Theruvu: Khadi Summer School Fair 2026 - 10:00 am.
- Shirdi Saibaba Mandiram, Kallai Road: Inauguration of Muthuswamy Dikshitar commemoration by Sangeethika Music School - Shiju Karunakaran - 10:00 am.
- Lalitakala Academy Art Gallery: Inauguration of painting exhibition by students of Peramangalam Academy of Arts by Poet P.K. Gopi - 11:00 am.
- Ayurveda Dispensary, Ramanattukara, Paruthippara: Handover of equipment received through sponsorship - 12:30 pm.
- Vyapara Bhavan: Public interaction program on Income Tax Act 2025 organised by the Income Tax Department and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Kozhikode Branch. Inaugurated by Kozhikode Income Tax Commissioner Ben Mathew Varkey - 2:30 pm.
- Kairali Vedi Hall: Reception for Joy Mathew, the lead actor of the film 'Amma Ariyan', who was honoured at the Cannes International Film Festival, by friends from Kozhikode - M.N. Karassery - 5:00 pm.
- Saroj Bhavan, Muthulakulam: Meeting to form the organising committee for the film festival to be organised in the city in the last week of June in memory of Chelloor Venu - 5:00 pm.
- Town Hall: Monthly musical program 'Suvarna Geethangal' by High Beats Music Troupe - 5:00 pm.