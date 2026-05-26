Conference as part of the 60th birthday of Kathakali Acharya Kalamandalam Krishnadas in Thiruvananthapuram, exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from Kerala in Kottayam, crochet knitting training class in Kochi, khadi summer school fair in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on May 26, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Karthika Thriunal Theatre: Conference as part of the 60th birthday of Kathakali Acharya Kalamandalam Krishnadas's 'Krishnayam' - 4:00 pm.

Conference as part of the 60th birthday of Kathakali Acharya Kalamandalam Krishnadas's 'Krishnayam' - 4:00 pm. Neyyattinkara J C Daniel Theatre: Screening of the film 'Thaliri' against drug abuse among children - 6:00 pm.

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Kottayam

CMS College Great Hall, Kottayam: Commemorative meeting of Dijo Kappen, Chairman of Democratic Human Rights and Environment Protection Forum, social worker, and political observer - 4:30 pm.

Commemorative meeting of Dijo Kappen, Chairman of Democratic Human Rights and Environment Protection Forum, social worker, and political observer - 4:30 pm. Kanayi Kunhiraman Art Gallery, Public Library: Exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from the state - 10:00 am.

Exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from the state - 10:00 am. Collectorate Conference Hall (Vipanchika): Regional Transport Authority Meeting - 11:00 am.

Kochi

Ernakulam Town Hall: Seminar organised by CITU State Committee and Anathalavattom Anandan Study Research Centre. Elamaram Kareem, Dr Ravi Raman - 10:00 am.

Seminar organised by CITU State Committee and Anathalavattom Anandan Study Research Centre. Elamaram Kareem, Dr Ravi Raman - 10:00 am. Ernakulam Govt. Guest House: Official release of notebooks launched by Supplyco under the brand 'Aline'. Minister Anoop Jacob - 1:30 pm.

Official release of notebooks launched by Supplyco under the brand 'Aline'. Minister Anoop Jacob - 1:30 pm. Samudrika Hall, Willingdon Island : Cochin Port Authority's Port Day Celebration. Paul Antony, B Kashivishwanathan - 2:30 pm.

: Cochin Port Authority's Port Day Celebration. Paul Antony, B Kashivishwanathan - 2:30 pm. Thammanam Library Hall: Crochet Knitting Training Class - 3:00 pm.

Crochet Knitting Training Class - 3:00 pm. Ashirbhavan, Kacheripady, Ernakulam: Commemoration of Prof. Antony Isaac. Justice A.A. Ziyad Rahman - 5:30 pm.

Commemoration of Prof. Antony Isaac. Justice A.A. Ziyad Rahman - 5:30 pm. Thammanam Labour Colony Community Hall: Fire Service Orientation Session organised in collaboration with Thammanam Vijnana Library - 6:00 pm.

Fire Service Orientation Session organised in collaboration with Thammanam Vijnana Library - 6:00 pm. Ernakulam TD M Hall : Monthly program of Beema, the cultural organisation of bank employees. Play 'Thanath Lavanyam' presented by Thrissur Enclave Theatre Collective - 6:30 pm.

: Monthly program of Beema, the cultural organisation of bank employees. Play 'Thanath Lavanyam' presented by Thrissur Enclave Theatre Collective - 6:30 pm. Changampuzha Cultural Centre, Edappally: Programme of Aazhchavattam members - 5:30 pm.

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Kozhikode