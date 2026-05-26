With the arrival of monsoon in Kerala predicted to be just days away, rainfall is expected to continue across the state on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and thundershowers in most parts of Kerala and issued a yellow alert in four districts.

The yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam on Tuesday. Of these, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha will remain under yellow alert on Wednesday as well. However, no alerts have been issued for Thursday and Friday so far.

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The IMD has also issued thunderstorm and heavy rainfall warnings for Kerala and Lakshadweep, along with a fishermen warning, for Tuesday and Wednesday. While the thunderstorm warning will remain in place on Thursday and Friday, a heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Saturday and Sunday.

Authorities have cautioned the public about possible impacts of heavy rain, including poor visibility, traffic congestion and waterlogging in low-lying areas. Strong winds may uproot trees, snap branches and damage power infrastructure, potentially disrupting transport and electricity supply. Standing crops, especially those nearing harvest, may also suffer damage.

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The IMD has further warned of the possibility of landslides in vulnerable regions and lightning-related accidents in open areas. People have been advised to avoid weak structures, follow traffic advisories and seek safe shelter during thunderstorms and lightning.

Although the IMD had predicted that the monsoon would arrive in Kerala on Tuesday, it had warned of a possible margin of error of three to four days. The department noted that conditions remain favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into more parts of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, the Comorin area, the southwest, southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal, and the remaining parts of the Andaman Sea over the next two to three days.