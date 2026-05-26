Minister for General Education N Samsudheen is set to announce the Plus Two examination results at 3 pm on Monday. Subsequently, results can be accessed online through websites and mobile applications.

4.52 lakh students have attempted the Higher Secondary exams and are awaiting results. Meanwhile, 26,826 students have attempted the Vocational Higher Secondary examinations. In 2025, the pass percentage was 77.81% in Higher Secondary and 70.06% in VHSE.

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The results can be accessed via the SAPHALAM 2026 and iExaMS-Kerala applications, as well as on several other websites.

Kerala Plus Two Results 2026- Website links

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How to check DHSE Kerala Plus Two result 2026

Visit the website https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/

Click on “HSE Results 2026”

Enter your “Register Number” and “Date of Birth”

Press “Submit”

Download and save the result for future reference

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 school-wise

To get school-wise results, visit the website https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/

Click on “HSE Results 2026”

Click on the “Schoolwise Result” option on the top bar

Enter your “School Code”

Press “Submit”

Download and save the result for future reference

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Kerala VHSE Plus Two result 2026- Website Links

How to check VHSE Plus Two result 2026

Visit the website https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/

Click on “VHSE Results 2026 ”

Enter your “Register Number” and “Date of Birth”

Press “Submit”

Download and save the result for future reference

Kerala VHSE School-wise result 2026