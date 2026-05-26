Thiruvananthapuram: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has announced the schedule and eligibility criteria for the SAY (Save A Year) and improvement examinations following the declaration of the Kerala Plus Two results 2026. The SAY exam will be held from June 29 to July 3.

Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) March 2026, including both regular and compartmental candidates, and failed to secure the minimum grade required for higher studies in any subject can apply for the SAY examination to obtain a D+ grade or above in those subjects.

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Regular second-year higher secondary students who have already qualified for higher studies are also eligible to appear for improvement examinations to improve scores in any one subject.

The detailed notification and application procedures for the SAY and improvement examinations will be made available on the HSE portal.

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Meanwhile, the Directorate has also opened the process for revaluation, photocopy and scrutiny of answer scripts for the March 2026 examinations from May 26 onwards.

Students can apply for revaluation, photocopy and scrutiny for all subjects except Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Only photocopy applications will be permitted for these three subjects, as they were evaluated under the double valuation system.

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The official notification, including application guidelines and deadlines, will be published on the HSE portal.