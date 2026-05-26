Kozhikode: Kerala Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar has written to the chief ministers of Assam and West Bengal expressing concern over recent developments affecting minorities, particularly Muslims, in the two states.

Kanthapuram sent an email to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari after holding discussions with social workers and legal experts from both states and gathering details on issues being faced by minority communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement issued by Kanthapuram says that the intervention came in the wake of reports on Assam’s move towards implementing a Uniform Civil Code and the West Bengal government’s directive requiring ‘Vande Mataram’ to be recited in madrasas functioning under the state madrasa education department.

In the messages, Kanthapuram urged both chief ministers to ensure an inclusive model of governance that protects the rights and confidence of minorities. He said governments in a secular democracy should consult scholars and community representatives before introducing laws or policies on matters involving religious differences and sensitivities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from the Uniform Civil Code and the madrasa directive, Kanthapuram also referred to issues including alleged “bulldozer raj”, displacement, employment discrimination, restrictions linked to cattle slaughter and what he described as attempts to socially and religiously isolate Muslims in some parts of the country.

He said governments focusing on measures that create anxiety and division among people, instead of prioritising welfare and development, could weaken public trust and deepen social alienation. The letter also called for steps that would reassure minority communities and strengthen their confidence in democratic institutions.