Two persons were held after they were found to be smuggling more than 250 grams of MDMA that was hidden in the beacon of an ambulance.

The drug was seized around 6.30 am today during a vehicle inspection conducted at Vaniyampara by the Thrissur District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and the Highway Police.

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The drugs were recovered from the ambulance in which the accused, Faith and Sandeep, natives of Vettikkal and Ancheri, were travelling.

Police said the vehicle was intercepted based on a tip-off while the duo were travelling in the ambulance from Bengaluru. During inspection, the MDMA was found concealed inside the ambulance’s beacon.

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Both individuals were taken into police custody, and further investigation is underway, officials said.