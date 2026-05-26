Kozhikode: At a time when wars continue to plunge the world into misery, musician Salil Hutton and his team are raising a poignant voice against conflict through Paper Boat, a music video that captures the fears, loneliness and heartbreak of children living in the shadow of war. Through the project, the musicians seek to remind the world that childhood remains one of the cruellest casualties of conflict.

Salil is the son of Archie Hutton, the celebrated guitarist who won over music lovers in Kozhikode during the golden era of pop music with renditions of songs by legends such as Jim Reeves and Cliff Richard. A native of Jawahar Nagar in Kozhikode and now based in Mumbai as a music composer, Salil has created Paper Boat, a musical album that reflects the innocence, freedom and fragile beauty of childhood. The work draws inspiration from Pathummayude Aadu by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer.

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Nine-year-old Vihaan T Aneesh, who gained recognition through music reality shows, is also part of the project. Recording, mixing and editing were carried out by Praveen Makkada at Amar Studio in Kozhikode.

The Paper Boat music video was released online at 5 pm Monday at the CS Retreat Centre. CSI Malabar Diocese Bishop Dr Royce Manoj Victor, Palayam Imam Hussain Madavoor, Sree Ramakrishna Mission Math head Narasimhananda, Shahina Basheer, Fr Dr T I James and Mustafa Mohammed will attend the event.