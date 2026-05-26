Supplyco will launch its ‘Alin’ brand notebooks on Tuesday as part of its 2026 series, in remembrance of Kerala’s youngest organ donor, Alin Sherin Abraham. The product will be launched at 1.30 pm at the Ernakulam Guest House by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob.

The notebooks were designed by students of Sacred Heart College, Thevara.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event, to be presided over by Kochi Mayor Minimol V K, will also be attended by MLA T J Vinod and MP Hibi Eden.

The initiative was launched to recognise the courage and kindness shown by Alin’s parents, whose decision helped give new life to four others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ten-month-old Alin was declared brain-dead after sustaining critical injuries in a road accident near Pallam Borma Junction on the MC Road in Kottayam on February 5. Following the accident, her parents consented to donate her organs through the state’s organ-sharing network, K-SOTTO.