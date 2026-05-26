Vizhinjam: Container movement from the Vizhinjam International Seaport through road networks is expected to begin in early June, with the road connecting the port to the Kazhakoottam–Karode bypass all set to open.

Port authorities have submitted a letter to the State government informing that the road is ready for cargo operations and seeking further action. According to officials, the National Highways Authority of India must grant permission for traffic from the port through the bypass, and the government must take the necessary steps to secure it.

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Once approvals are in place and, depending on schedule availability, Chief Minister V D Satheesan is expected to inaugurate the new road as well as the commencement of land-based cargo movement in the first week of June.

Meanwhile, customs clearance for cargo movement through land routes has already been obtained. In the initial phase, only the stretch towards the capital city will be opened to traffic. Trucks carrying containers bound for Tamil Nadu will travel along this route for a certain distance before entering the opposite carriageway as part of a temporary traffic arrangement.

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The 1.7-km stretch runs from the main entrance of the port through the Mulloor Kalungu junction to the bypass. Until the expanded road network in the cloverleaf model is complete, container movement to and from the port will be routed through this stretch.