Kalpetta: A woman was killed in a wild elephant attack at Puthumala near Meppadi around 7 am on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when the woman, Jessy, 45, and her husband Shaji, a native of Kashmir Dweep near Puthumala, were travelling on a scooter at Kalladi. Shaji also sustained injuries in the attack. Jessy was on her way to work when the elephant attacked them, just two kilometres from their home. Shaji works as a security guard at WIMS Medical College Hospital, while Jessy was employed at a hotel in Meppadi.

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According to eyewitnesses, two elephants were present at the spot when the couple was attacked.

Protesting against the recurring threat posed by elephant herds along Chooralmala Road and the woman’s death, local residents blocked the Kozhikode–Ooty Road at Meppadi, demanding urgent intervention from the state government to ensure public safety.

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Jessy’s body has been kept at the WIMS Medical College, Meppadi. The Meppadi police, who prepared the inquest report, said the body would be shifted to the Sulthan Bathery Taluk Hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, Forest officials said the department would provide ₹ 5 lakh as the first instalment of compensation today itself. The department would also offer temporary employment to one of the dependents, they said.

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The Forest Department will provide ₹ 5 lakh as the first instalment of compensation on Tuesday, officials who were present at the hospital said. Additionally, the department will also offer temporary employment to one of the dependents.

According to South Wayanad DFO Ajith K Raman, the compensation for human casualties currently stands at ₹14 lakh. The remaining ₹9 lakh will be disbursed to the family once they complete the required legal procedures, he said. Officials are also working to drive the kumki elephants back into the forest, he added.