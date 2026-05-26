Kollam: Police have arrested two women in connection with the burning of civil police officer V S Vivek’s motorcycle at Anchal in Kollam district. The women were identified as Aarathi Raj, 26, of Neriyampallil house, Parakkadavu, Edappana, Sooranad, and her friend Gayathri Mohanan, 26, of Nellimoottil house, Velinankattam, Kalthotty in Idukki.

Aarathi, who was in police custody, was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, after allegedly consuming poison, Anchal police told Onmanorama.

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According to Vivek’s father Venu, the crime stemmed from personal issues between Aarathi and Vivek. The two got engaged five months ago, but the marriage was later called off. Investigators believe Aarathi acted out of vengeance over the failed relationship.

“My son was engaged to the girl. The ceremony took place five months ago. The family had informed us that she would soon get a job as she was included in the PSC rank list. However, we later realised that the family had duped us. When the relationship worsened over the issue, we decided to call it off. We even compensated them with ₹2.5 lakh for the expenses incurred for the engagement. The amount was transferred and documented on stamp paper," Venu told Onmanorama.

The incident involved the arson of a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle belonging to Vivek, a civil police officer attached to the Aranmula police station. According to the FIR, the bike, which was parked in the car porch of his house at Archal Palavila in Anchal, was set ablaze sometime between 10.00 pm on May 23 and 1.00 am on May 24 at the complainant's residence near Archal Market at Nediyara PO.

A case has been registered under Sections 326(f), 326(g) and 329(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). When flames and smoke rose from the burning motorcycle, Vivek and his parents rushed out of the house. However, the accused had allegedly poured engine oil outside the house, causing all three to slip and sustain injuries. A subsequent inspection of the premises led to the recovery of a threat letter.

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According to police, the accused had left behind a three-page threat letter at the scene in an attempt to portray the attack as an act of political retaliation by KSU and Youth Congress activists. The letter referred to an incident that took place three years ago at a college in Punalur, where clashes had broken out between SFI and KSU activists. Vivek was reportedly part of the police team that carried out a lathicharge during the violence, in which some KSU and Youth Congress workers were injured.

Investigators said the women deliberately attempted to link the bike burning to that episode in order to mislead the probe. The letter reportedly contained remarks such as: “We waited three years for this. Did you think we would never return?”

CCTV visuals prove crucial

The investigation took a decisive turn after CCTV visuals from the Anchal area helped trace the movements of the suspects. Investigators identified the auto-rickshaw used by the accused. The fare had reportedly been paid through Google Pay, which helped police track down the women. The auto driver later identified Aarathi and Gayathri from sketches prepared by police, following which they were taken into custody.

A person who spotted the two women in the area on Sunday morning alerted the police about the matter.

“On Sunday morning, at around 5.45 am, I noticed two unfamiliar women standing near the Archal Milk Cooperative Society. They soon left the area in an auto-rickshaw. I later enquired about them at a nearby tea shop. The women had told Manoj, the tea shop owner, that they wanted to go to the railway station and had asked about bus timings. When they learnt there were no buses at that time, they requested him to arrange an auto for them,” said K Animon, president of the Archal Milk Cooperative Society.

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“I later contacted Nasser, the auto driver. He told me the women did not go to the railway station and instead got down at Ayoor. When we heard about the arson later that morning, we connected the two and informed the police. We also collected CCTV visuals from the nearby supermarket and cooperative service bank,” he added.

A police team led by Punalur DySP Dr Aparna, along with forensic officials, conducted an inspection at the scene following the attack.

Police are continuing the investigation to verify whether anyone else was involved in planning or executing the crime. Authorities are also collecting additional information about Vivek as part of the probe.