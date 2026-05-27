Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday extended Bakrid greetings, calling upon people to uphold the values of sacrifice, compassion, unity and communal harmony.

In his Eid-ul-Adha message, Governor Arlekar said the festival symbolises sacrifice and devotion while strengthening the spirit of brotherhood and unity among people.

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He urged people to uphold the ideals of kindness, charity and social harmony and work together for a peaceful and inclusive society.

Chief Minister Satheesan said Bakrid conveys the message of sacrifice and self-surrender and stressed that these values should be reflected in everyday life.

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He said the spiritual light spread by such celebrations should guide society towards greater humanity and inspire people to face challenges with courage and hope. The chief minister also conveyed Bakrid greetings to all people in the state.

Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, in his message, expressed hope that the spirit of Eid would strengthen unity, harmony and dedication among people and reinforce brotherhood and mutual love beyond caste and religious differences.

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He also called upon people to stand together for a peaceful and united society by overcoming divisive tendencies and hatred.