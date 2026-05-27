Thiruvananthapuram: Chathanoor MLA B B Gopakumar will lead the BJP legislators in the Kerala Assembly, party state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced on Wednesday. In a Facebook post, Chandrasekhar congratulated Gopakumar on taking charge as the BJP’s floor leader in the Assembly.

Gopakumar had earlier contested the Assembly Speaker election as the BJP-led NDA candidate, but lost after securing the support of only the three BJP MLAs in the House.

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Praising the legislator, Chandrasekhar said Gopakumar had risen from the ranks of an ordinary party worker to his present position through years of hard work, dedication and public service.

“I wish him all the best as he leads our team in the Legislative Assembly, becomes the voice of the millions of Malayalis who voted for a change and takes forward the BJP/NDA’s goals of Vikasita Keralam,” Chandrasekhar said.

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The BJP created history in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections by winning three seats for the first time in the state. Besides Gopakumar, Rajeev Chandrasekhar won from Nemom and V Muraleedharan from Kazhakootam.