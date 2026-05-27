Amid the scandalous Sabarimala gold theft case, which exposed widespread mismanagement within the Travancore Devaswom Board administration, a report submitted by DGP Ravada A Chandrasekhar highlighted instances of theft and major security lapses at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple as well.

According to the report submitted to the Home Department, nearly 78 grams of gold bars and coins offered to the temple by devotees were reported missing over the past few months.

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The report further stated that a multi-tiered gold lamp removed for maintenance was replaced with a silver substitute without any official records. Similarly, the ‘Vaira Nama’, which had been installed inside the sanctum sanctorum, was removed for repair and has not been in place for the past six months.

The report also found that certain temple employees, security personnel, and associates of the royal family were bypassing mandatory security checks at the entrance. It names certain individuals who frequently enter the temple premises without undergoing the required screening procedures.

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“These individuals are reportedly close to Sri Aditya Varma and are also known to visit the Kowdiar Palace regularly,” the report stated.

Taking into account the alleged mismanagement, the report recommended that all gold and silver valuables currently kept outside the vaults be moved to a centralised strong room. It also proposed that all valuable offerings made by devotees be properly documented and stored in designated lockers under strict police surveillance.

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The report further recommended strict adherence to security protocols, stating that no individual, “regardless of status or affiliation”, should be allowed to bypass mandatory screening procedures.