Alappuzha: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged assault on Youth Congress and KSU workers during the Nava Kerala Sadas outreach programme has cited that there was evident breach of security protocol on part of the cops associated with the security detail of the former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In its report submitted to the Alappuzha Sessions Court objecting the pre-arrest bail plea filed by gunman Anilkumar and the cop on escort duty S Sandeep, the SIT said the act was prima facie in breach of the protocol prescribed in the ‘Yellow Book’ for Z+ category protectees

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The report further noted that Pinarayi Vijayan’s convoy had already moved ahead when members of his escort and security team allegedly attacked the protesters.

On Tuesday, five cops, including Anilkumar, Sandeep, Vipin, Shyju, and Arun, were suspended pending a departmental inquiry.

The SIT further informed the court that by the time the alleged assault took place, the KSRTC bus carrying the chief minister had already passed the area and moved ahead without any obstruction. It said that escort officers were primarily assigned to provide close protection to the chief minister and were not expected to stop unless the CM's vehicle had stopped.

The SIT report stated that when the convoy reached General Hospital Junction in Alappuzha at around 4.08 pm, Ajay Jewel Kuriakose and A D Thomas approached the specially designed KSRTC bus carrying the chief minister while shouting “Youth Congress Zindabad” slogans as part of a political protest.

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The report said two police officers on duty at the junction successfully restrained the protesters and shifted them to the roadside without causing any obstruction to the movement of the CM's bus. The SIT stated that the situation had already been brought under control by the police.

However, the SIT alleged that after this, members of the chief minister’s permanent escort and security team got down from their escort vehicle carrying lathis and assaulted the protesters, causing injuries to the Youth Congress workers and police personnel present at the scene.

According to the report, the alleged manhandling lasted around 11 seconds, during which the CM’s vehicle had moved several hundred metres ahead without the close escort team. The report cited provisions stating that the primary responsibility of escort personnel is to shield and protect the protectee from attack and quickly evacuate them to safety, that escort personnel should not stop in an ambush situation unless unavoidable, and that they should engage with any threat only to the extent necessary for safe evacuation of the protectee.

The SIT also stated that PSG personnel should perform only protection duties, that their primary responsibility is to provide security cover and safe evacuation to the protectee, and that they should not engage in any activity that could compromise the protectee’s security or privacy.

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The report said statements have been recorded from AD Thomas and Ajay Jewel Kuriakose, eyewitness police officers, including GSI Sabu, GASI Pradeep, SCPO Santhosh and SCPO Seemol, and media personnel who recorded visuals of the incident.

Statements were also recorded from Ajas, the owner of a restaurant, who allegedly recorded visuals of the incident, Abhilash, the driver of the specially designed KSRTC bus, and several other witnesses connected to the incident.

The report also rejected allegations made in the bail plea of the accused regarding political vendetta, harassment and mala fide intention, stating that the investigation is being conducted strictly according to court orders and in accordance with the law.

The Sessions Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by Anilkumar and Sandeep, who are the accused in the case.