A day after the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) raid at Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram escalated into violence, Kerala DGP Ravada A Chandrasekhar met Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala to brief him on the developments in the case.

Speaking to the media after the briefing, the DGP denied allegations of police mismanagement.

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“The ED conducted the raid independently on behalf of the Centre. After receiving the information, police officers were deployed and the necessary action was taken. Around 300 police personnel were deployed at various locations,” he told the media.

He also said the police had not been informed in advance about the raids by the Centre, rejecting allegations of lack of preparedness.

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The DGP said the police were continuing their investigation and that a total of eight people had been arrested so far.

“Eight people have been arrested in connection with the incident, and the remaining accused will also be arrested,” he said.

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He added that the incident was being thoroughly investigated and assured that appropriate action would be taken against those found guilty.

The ED raid at Pinarayi’s rented residence near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram was conducted in connection with the Exalogic-CMRL case. The search and questioning lasted nearly eight hours. While party workers initially remained calm, tensions gradually escalated as protests outside the residence intensified.

As ED officials attempted to leave the premises after completing the proceedings, protesters turned violent and attacked the vehicles. As the convoy exited the compound, they allegedly surrounded the vehicles, shouted abuses and raised slogans calling for the officials to be killed. The FIR states that one ED official was beaten with sticks, injuring his hand, while stones were hurled at one of the drivers, causing serious injuries. Bricks were also allegedly thrown at the vehicles with the intention of harming the those inside.

The Museum police first registered a case on Wednesday evening over the attack on ED officials, taxi drivers who transported the officers, and security personnel, including CRPF and Kerala Police personnel deployed at the premises. Five CPM workers — Nithin Raj, Shahin, Sreejith, Jeevan and Manoj — were arrested in connection with the incident on Wednesday. Three more people were arrested on Thursday.

A second case was registered on Thursday morning focusing exclusively on the alleged attack against police personnel.