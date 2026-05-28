Award ceremony and felicitation by Manaveeyam Film and Music Charitable Society in Thiruvananthapuram; exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from Kerala in Kottayam, Newman Association discussion on 'Kerala of Power Transition' in Kochi; music concert featuring songs of lyricist Yusufali Kechery in Kozhikode, among others are some of the events in Kerala on May 28, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Bharat Bhavan: Award ceremony and felicitation by Manaveeyam Film and Music Charitable Society. Inauguration by Deputy Mayor G.S. Ashanath. 10:00 am

Award ceremony and felicitation by Manaveeyam Film and Music Charitable Society. Inauguration by Deputy Mayor G.S. Ashanath. 10:00 am Hotel Residency Tower: Inauguration of Wise Men International Business Network. 5:00 pm

Inauguration of Wise Men International Business Network. 5:00 pm Hotel Lemon Tree: State conference of the Association of Agricultural Officers Kerala. 10:00 am

State conference of the Association of Agricultural Officers Kerala. 10:00 am Attukal Shopping Complex: All India Handloom Handicrafts Fair. 10:00 am

All India Handloom Handicrafts Fair. 10:00 am Thirumala Madhava Swami Ashram: Bhaktiganasudha (devotional songs). 10:00 am

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Kottayam

Kottayam Children's Library, Raagam Hall: Inauguration of Vacation Class culmination. Artist Sujathan, children's debut, anti-drug awareness class - 9:30 am

Inauguration of Vacation Class culmination. Artist Sujathan, children's debut, anti-drug awareness class - 9:30 am Public Library, Kanayi Kunjiraman Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from the state - 10:00 am

Exhibition of paintings by 38 artists from the state - 10:00 am Vakathanom, Vallikkatt Dayaara: Commemoration of Eugen Mar Dionysius. Holy Mass by Fr. Viji Kurien Thomas - 6:45 pm, Evening Prayer - 6:00 pm

Commemoration of Eugen Mar Dionysius. Holy Mass by Fr. Viji Kurien Thomas - 6:45 pm, Evening Prayer - 6:00 pm Kanjikuzhy, near Plantation Corporation, Deliverance Church: Fasting prayer, deliverance service. Pastor Shajan George - 10:00 am

Fasting prayer, deliverance service. Pastor Shajan George - 10:00 am Ettumanoor Municipality Office, Council Hall: Grievance redressal fair and awareness seminar for workers, employers, and pensioners registered with ESI Corporation and EPF - 10:00 am

Kochi

Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Edappally Film Festival - Seminar 'Contemporary Cinema and Resistance Politics' - Susmesh Chandroth 5:00 pm, Film - Perumazhakkalam 7:00 pm

Edappally Film Festival - Seminar 'Contemporary Cinema and Resistance Politics' - Susmesh Chandroth 5:00 pm, Film - Perumazhakkalam 7:00 pm Kaloor Kanan Nair Cultural Centre: Edappally Film Festival - Film 'Raincoat' 6:00 pm

Edappally Film Festival - Film 'Raincoat' 6:00 pm Mattancherry David Hall Gallery: Echoes of Luminance Art Exhibition - 4:00 pm, Symposium - Buddhist Influence on Art and Culture in Kerala

Echoes of Luminance Art Exhibition - 4:00 pm, Symposium - Buddhist Influence on Art and Culture in Kerala Ernakulam Durbar Hall Art Gallery: S.N. Dakshina's painting exhibition - 11:00 am

S.N. Dakshina's painting exhibition - 11:00 am Kaloor Lumen Jyothis Hall: Newman Association discussion 'Kerala of Power Transition' - 5:30 pm

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Kozhikode